Promoting empathy

Recognizing and appropri­ately responding to others’ emotions is crucial. By active­ly practicing empathy, people are empowered to deepen their rela­tionships with others.

Empathy is the ability to put yourself in someone else’s shoes and understand how they feel. For example, imagine that one of your team members is upset and an­gry because he or she delivered an important presentation badly. Acknowledging their hurt is valu­able and affirming their reaction by showing signs of those feelings yourself even more so.

Empathy is a critical leadership skill that is essential for success in today’s rapidly changing work en­vironment. Empathetic leaders are better equipped to create positive work environments, foster trust, improve communication, and han­dle conflict in a productive manner.

SHAHBAKSH KHAYAL,

Balgatar.