PTI endorses Opp parties’ protest plan against poll rigging

ISLAMABAD - The Core Committee of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday endorsed the decision of the newly constituted ‘grand political alliance’ of opposition parties to launch a countrywide mass movement after Eidul Fitr against the alleged rigging in February 8 general elections.
The forum announced that the first mega public gathering of the alliance would be organized on April 13 in Pishin district of Balochistan.
On April 2, the opposition parties including Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP), Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) and PTI had met in Islamabad. The political parties in the meeting agreed to launch a joint effort for complete restoration of democracy, and ensuring independence of judiciary and civilian supremacy in the country.
However, the huddle did not formally announce the formation of the grand political alliance about which the Core Committee referred to.
The PTI Core Committee expressed serious concerns over the alleged slow pace of court proceedings of the cases against PTI founder Imran Khan. It strongly demanded courts to speed up the process of hearing of the cases so as to ensure release of the former prime minister from incarceration at the earliest.
The meeting also demanded that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should restore the PTI’s iconic election symbol “bat” without any further delay.
The participants stated that the electoral body did not have any legal justification to delay the restoration of the electoral symbol because the party had already submitted all the relevant details of the intra-party elections. The Core Committee strongly condemned alleged attempts to tarnish the democracy by making the Senate an incomplete house. The participants also denounced the efforts to harass judges of the Supreme Court and high courts through threatening letters laced with toxic chemical and stressed the need for taking stern action against the responsible. About the issue of Islamabad High Court (IHC) six judges’ letter, the forum reiterated its demand that a full court should be constituted to probe the matter and the court proceedings should be broadcast live, besides holding a judicial convention.
The meeting strongly denounced the re-arrest and remand to PTI’s women prisoners, especially Aliya Hamza and Sanam Javed.