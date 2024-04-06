PTI-led KP cabinet meeting at Corps HQ causes ripples

PESHAWAR - A recent meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet at the Corps Headquarters here has caused ripples as it has been the talk of the town. However, a leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has clarified it, say­ing the cabinet was briefed on the security situation.

Advisor to Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Chief Minister for Information Barrister Muham­mad Ali Saif told media yester­day that there was no formal cabinet meeting held at the Corps Headquarters Pesha­war, rather an Iftar-dinner was hosted there.

Saif mentioned that the If­tar-dinner was hosted at the Corps Headquarters where the cabinet members had a meet­ing with military officials, who briefed them on the security situation of the province.

He stated that no formal cabinet meeting took place at the Corps Headquarters, but instead, an invitation to Iftar was accepted in accordance with traditions. He added that a briefing room is dedi­cated to security matters at the Corps Headquarters, and that they maintain active re­lations and cooperation with the military on security is­sues. “After the security brief­ing, a question-answer ses­sion was also held,” he added. Barrister Saif said that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur also addressed the session and discussed the securi­ty situation and government measures. He further said: “If we don’t sit with our own army, will we sit with the In­dian army? Some people are trying to revive their failed politics by spreading ru­mours.” Zahid Khan, the cen­tral spokesman for the Awa­mi National Party, also said in a statement that the PTI should provide immediate clarification on the cabinet meeting at the Corps House, as it has never happened in history that a cabinet meet­ing was held at the 11-Corps in Peshawar. Other politi­cians also expressed reserva­tions on the issue. Discuss­ing the development, Prof Dr Sarfraz Khan, an analyst and former director of Area Study Centre at Peshawar Univer­sity, told The Nation that the security establishment had launched “project Imran” for their own interests. “Huge resources were spent during a decade on the popularity of Imran Khan and solidifying his image in society. However, now that Imran Khan has fall­en from grace, the establish­ment also needs to spend as much resources to dissociat­ing the same concept for him. But perhaps, the establish­ment does not have as much resources now,” he added.