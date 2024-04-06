PTI-led KP cabinet meeting at Corps HQ causes ripples

PESHAWAR - A recent meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet at the Corps Headquarters here has caused ripples as it has been the talk of the town. However, a leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has clarified it, saying the cabinet was briefed on the security situation.
Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif told media yesterday that there was no formal cabinet meeting held at the Corps Headquarters Peshawar, rather an Iftar-dinner was hosted there.
Saif mentioned that the Iftar-dinner was hosted at the Corps Headquarters where the cabinet members had a meeting with military officials, who briefed them on the security situation of the province.
He stated that no formal cabinet meeting took place at the Corps Headquarters, but instead, an invitation to Iftar was accepted in accordance with traditions. He added that a briefing room is dedicated to security matters at the Corps Headquarters, and that they maintain active relations and cooperation with the military on security issues. “After the security briefing, a question-answer session was also held,” he added. Barrister Saif said that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur also addressed the session and discussed the security situation and government measures. He further said: “If we don’t sit with our own army, will we sit with the Indian army? Some people are trying to revive their failed politics by spreading rumours.” Zahid Khan, the central spokesman for the Awami National Party, also said in a statement that the PTI should provide immediate clarification on the cabinet meeting at the Corps House, as it has never happened in history that a cabinet meeting was held at the 11-Corps in Peshawar. Other politicians also expressed reservations on the issue. Discussing the development, Prof Dr Sarfraz Khan, an analyst and former director of Area Study Centre at Peshawar University, told The Nation that the security establishment had launched “project Imran” for their own interests. “Huge resources were spent during a decade on the popularity of Imran Khan and solidifying his image in society. However, now that Imran Khan has fallen from grace, the establishment also needs to spend as much resources to dissociating the same concept for him. But perhaps, the establishment does not have as much resources now,” he added.