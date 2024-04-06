Punjab to launch historic Air Ambulance Service: Health Minister

LAHORE - Punjab’s Minister for Health and Emergency Services, Khawaja Salman Rafique, has announced the imminent launch of the Air Ambu­lance Service, marking a significant milestone in the province’s history.

During a visit to the Emergency Services Department at Thokar Niaz Baig here on Friday, the Minister disclosed plans for the introduction of the Air Ambulance Service, em­phasizing its importance in provid­ing swift medical assistance to the people of Punjab. He underscored the department’s commitment to extending services to the motorway, with rescuers stationed strategical­ly at entry and exit points to ensure rapid response to emergencies.

Highlighting the rigorous train­ing regime for emergency medical technicians, Rafique revealed that examinations conducted by Aga Khan University will ensure the proficiency of personnel. He com­mended the motorcycle rescuers for their dedication, having assisted over 4 million citizens to date.

Expressing concern over escalat­ing traffic accidents, he stressed the urgent need for strict enforcement of the Road Safety Act, particularly noting the prevalence of motorcy­cle-related incidents.

Secretary of the Punjab Emergen­cy Services Department, Dr. Rizwan Naseer, affirmed efforts to enhance relief operations and emergency management systems, with a con­tinuous focus on monitoring the Air Ambulance Service plan.

In a bid to bolster service deliv­ery, the minister inspected the Ca­dets Hostel and Managers Training Center, where he received a com­prehensive briefing on the upcom­ing Air Ambulance Service from the department’s Secretary.

With the impending launch of the Air Ambulance Service, Punjab aims to elevate its emergency response capabilities and ensure prompt medical assistance for its citizens, marking a significant stride to­wards public safety and well-being.