Qissa Khawani to remain open for traffic till Eid

PESHAWAR - President Peshawar Traders Chamber Ghulam Bilal Javid on Friday extended grat­itude to Station Commander Peshawar Brigadier Os­man, Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Masood, Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali, and Major Saeed for their decision to restore the historic Qissa Khawani Bazar under the Peshawar UpLift Programme Phase-II.

Following the directives of the provincial govern­ment, it was decided to decorate and restore the historic Qissa Khawani Bazar under the Peshawar UpLift Programme Phase-II. While the trading com­munity was pleased, they were also concerned as the closure of the market was causing significant finan­cial losses.

Taking immediate action under the leadership of President Tanzeem-e-Tajran KP, Malik Mehr Elahi, Qissa Khawani Bazar Chairman Malik Javaid and oth­ers met with Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Masood, Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali, appealing to open Qissa Khawani Bazar for traffic during Eid-ul-Fitr to ensure the safety of traders.

By fulfilling the formal demand of Qissa Khawani Ba­zar traders, Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Masood has shown his commitment to being trader-friendly. Pres­ident Peshawar Traders Chamber Ghulam Bilal Javaid and all traders of Qissa Khawani Bazar express their gratitude for the cooperation of Station Commander Brigadier Osman, Major Saeed, Commissioner Pesha­war Riaz Masood, and Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali.

Finally, Ghulam Bilal Javaid said that Malik Mehr Elahi is like a beacon for the trading community, al­ways providing support in difficult times and cre­ating facilities for them. “We are also grateful to re­spected Malik Mehr Elahi for resolving this issue through timely and excellent leadership,” Ghulam Bi­lal Javed said.