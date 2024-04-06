Remember the poor and the needy in Eid-ul-Fitr: Shaukat Virk

LAHORE - Founder and General Secretary of Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust, Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk has said that in the mo­ments of Eid-ul-Fitr, we must remem­ber the poor and the needy. We have to play crucial role for the recovery and betterment of poor citizens, he said. The under­privileged classes await and deserve our love and compassion. Before the Eid prayer, it is absolutely necessary to reach out to the deserving ones. By this measure, the minor sins committed by those who are fasting are forgiven, he added. In one of his statements, Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk further said that after the Eid prayer, the mosques and Eid gahs sure to greet the security officers outside and congratu­late them on Eid. Our security guards are the focus of our prayers and loyalty, give them full love and re­spect. He said that we must mention Kashmiris and Palestinians including the country’s loyal daughter Aafia Saddiqi while organizing special prayers for the stability of motherland Pakistan. The hearts of Pakistanis beat with their Palestinian and Kashmiri brothers and sisters, we will continue to raise our voice in favor of their freedom movement. In the his­tory of freedom movement, we are proud of them for their persistentness against Israeli brutality.