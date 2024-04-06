Returning and presiding officers get powers of magistrate for by-election

Returning and presiding officers have been granted the powers of magistrate for the by-elections.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has designated magistrate class 1 powers to the returning and presiding officers for the by-elections in 21 constituencies of national and provincial assemblies.

According to the ECP notification, district and returning officers will assume the powers of magistrate class 1 on polling day for the 21 seats.

The presiding officers will act as magistrate class 1 from April 20 to 22.

It is important to note that the by-election on the 21 seats of national and provincial assemblies will be held on April 21.