Saturday, April 06, 2024
Returning and presiding officers get powers of magistrate for by-election

Web Desk
4:38 PM | April 06, 2024
Returning and presiding officers have been granted the powers of magistrate for the by-elections. 

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has designated magistrate class 1 powers to the returning and presiding officers for the by-elections in 21 constituencies of national and provincial assemblies. 

According to the ECP notification, district and returning officers will assume the powers of magistrate class 1 on polling day for the 21 seats. 

The presiding officers will act as magistrate class 1 from April 20 to 22. 

It is important to note that the by-election on the 21 seats of national and provincial assemblies will be held on April 21.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1712374851.jpg

