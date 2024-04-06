Saturday, April 06, 2024
Russian forces up pressure on Ukraine’s eastern front

April 06, 2024
KRAMATORSK, UKRAINE   -   Ukraine warned on Friday that a key front­line town was coming under “constant fire” from advanc­ing Russian troops as Mos­cow said it had captured an­other small village. Russia’s advances on the battlefield came as Ukraine said it had destroyed at least six mili­tary planes at a Russian air­base in one of its largest over­night drone attacks in weeks. Buoyed by their advantage in manpower and arms, Russian forces are on the offensive. The Ukrainian town of Chasiv Yar in the eastern Donetsk re­gion appears to be their next major target.

