Russian forces up pressure on Ukraine’s eastern front

KRAMATORSK, UKRAINE - Ukraine warned on Friday that a key frontline town was coming under “constant fire” from advancing Russian troops as Moscow said it had captured another small village. Russia’s advances on the battlefield came as Ukraine said it had destroyed at least six military planes at a Russian airbase in one of its largest overnight drone attacks in weeks. Buoyed by their advantage in manpower and arms, Russian forces are on the offensive. The Ukrainian town of Chasiv Yar in the eastern Donetsk region appears to be their next major target.