Russian forces up pressure on Ukraine’s eastern front

KRAMATORSK, UKRAINE - Ukraine warned on Friday that a key front­line town was coming under “constant fire” from advanc­ing Russian troops as Mos­cow said it had captured an­other small village. Russia’s advances on the battlefield came as Ukraine said it had destroyed at least six mili­tary planes at a Russian air­base in one of its largest over­night drone attacks in weeks. Buoyed by their advantage in manpower and arms, Russian forces are on the offensive. The Ukrainian town of Chasiv Yar in the eastern Donetsk re­gion appears to be their next major target.