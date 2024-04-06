Russian governor in intensive care after stabbing

MOSCOW - The governor of Russia’s far northern Murmansk region has been taken to intensive care after be­ing stabbed by a man on Thursday evening, local authorities said. Andrey Chibis, 45, was knifed in the stomach outside a cultural centre in the town of Apatity, where he had been holding a meeting with local residents.

He is currently in “the intensive care and resusci­tation department” of a hospital in the city of Mur­mansk, the region’s authorities said on their Tele­gram channel.

“The condition of the governor is assessed as serious, but stable,” it said, citing regional health minister Dmitry Panychev.

Chibis said in a video posted on Telegram from his hospital bed early on Friday that he had “come around” after undergoing surgery and that doc­tors had saved his life.

The attacker was detained and is expected to un­dergo forensic and “psychiatric examinations”, in­vestigators said. “During interrogation, the man explained that he had committed the attack be­cause he felt dislike for the governor, although he did not know him personally,” they said. Chibis is a member of the United Russia ruling party and has governed Murmansk region since 2019.