Saturday, April 06, 2024
Saba Faisal used to stich clothes for Maryam Nawaz, Kulsoom Nawaz
Web Desk
4:51 PM | April 06, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment

Versatile actor Saba Faisal revealed that she used to stitch clothes for Maryam Nawaz (now chief minister) and her late mother Kulsoom Nawaz.

She made the revelation during Ramazan transmission of a TV channel and extensively talked about her career. 

“I used to stitch clothes for Maryam Nawaz and Kulsoom Apaa as I owned a garment factory before entering the showbiz industry,” Saba said.

The short video clip of 66-year-old actor is going viral on social media.

The Khuda Aur Mohabbat actor said that she closed her business of garment factory before moving to Karachi to join the showbiz.

“I also consulted Allah before this crucial decision as I did Istikhara at that time and therefore I never regretted,” said the actor.

