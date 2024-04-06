Sami Burney appointed PCB Director Media & Communications

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Friday the appointment of Sami-ul-Hasan Burney as its new Director of Media and Communications. This appointment follows the resignation of esteemed sports journalist Aalia Rasheed from the role.
Taking to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Aalia Rasheed shared her departure with her followers.
“Dear friends, I have resigned as Director Media & Communications PCB.”
Sami Burney is no stranger to the PCB’s corridors, having previously held the position of Director Media.
His return comes after stepping down from the board following Zaka Ashraf’s assumption of leadership last year.
The PCB confirmed the appointment through a concise announcement on X, expressing, “Pakistan Cricket Board has appointed Sami Ul Hasan Burney as the new Director – Media and Communications.”