Sami Burney appointed PCB Director Media & Communications

LAHORE - The Pakistan Crick­et Board (PCB) an­nounced on Friday the appointment of Sami-ul-Hasan Burney as its new Director of Media and Communications. This appointment fol­lows the resignation of esteemed sports jour­nalist Aalia Rasheed from the role.

Taking to X, the plat­form formerly known as Twitter, Aalia Ra­sheed shared her de­parture with her fol­lowers.

“Dear friends, I have resigned as Director Media & Communica­tions PCB.”

Sami Burney is no stranger to the PCB’s corridors, having pre­viously held the posi­tion of Director Media.

His return comes after stepping down from the board follow­ing Zaka Ashraf’s as­sumption of leadership last year.

The PCB confirmed the appointment through a concise an­nouncement on X, ex­pressing, “Pakistan Cricket Board has ap­pointed Sami Ul Hasan Burney as the new Director – Media and Communications.”