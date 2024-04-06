Saturday, April 06, 2024
Sami Burney appointed PCB Director Media & Communications

Sami Burney appointed PCB Director Media & Communications
Our Staff Reporter
April 06, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -  The Pakistan Crick­et Board (PCB) an­nounced on Friday the appointment of Sami-ul-Hasan Burney as its new Director of Media and Communications. This appointment fol­lows the resignation of esteemed sports jour­nalist Aalia Rasheed from the role. 

Taking to X, the plat­form formerly known as Twitter, Aalia Ra­sheed shared her de­parture with her fol­lowers. 

“Dear friends, I have resigned as Director Media & Communica­tions PCB.” 

Sami Burney is no stranger to the PCB’s corridors, having pre­viously held the posi­tion of Director Media. 

His return comes after stepping down from the board follow­ing Zaka Ashraf’s as­sumption of leadership last year. 

The PCB confirmed the appointment through a concise an­nouncement on X, ex­pressing, “Pakistan Cricket Board has ap­pointed Sami Ul Hasan Burney as the new Director – Media and Communications.”

