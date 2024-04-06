Sanitation workers call off strike

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The sanita­tion workers of Water and Sanitation Services (WSSC) D I Khan on Fri­day called off strike after assurance for payment of their pending salaries of two months.

Initially, the WSSC employees started the strike for the non-pay­ment of salaries for the past two months, with workers determined to continue until their dues were settled.

Following the success­ful negotiations with WSSC and TMA offi­cials, sanitation workers and other staff prompt­ly resumed their duties, marking the end of the work boycott.

On the occasion, the representative of the WSSC Staff Union said that the municipal ser­vices had been restored and the strike was called off after the Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa gov­ernment give assurance of releasing a grant for WSSC.