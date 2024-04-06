Sargodha Police bust thieves’ gang, recover 11 motorcycles

SARGODHA - Sargodha Police busted a two-member thief gang and recovered 11 motorcycles. According to a police spokesperson, the accused were identified as Shahid Pervaiz and Usman Siddiqui, who during an interrogation, confessed stealing motorcycles and motorcycle-rickshaws from different parts of the district.
300 KITES RECOVERED
Sargodha Police arrested four kite sellers and recovered more than 300 kites during an ongoing crackdown in the district.
A police spokesperson said on Friday that teams of different police stations raided localities and held four accused— Muhammad Usman, Ramazan, Tahir and Waheed, besides recovering of 300 kites from them.
11 LAW BREAKERS NETTED
District police after launching a massive crackdown against criminals arrested 11 criminals, here on Friday.
A police spokesperson said that the teams raided at different localities and held Inaam, Wasim, Rashid, Imran, Kamran, Suleman, Tahir, Kaleem, Wajahat, Nouman and Khaleel, besides recovering 2.6-kg hashish, 1.3-kg heroin, 345 litres liquor, 12 pistols, four guns, 235 bullets, 333 empty bottles and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them. Further investigation was underway.