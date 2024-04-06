Saturday, April 06, 2024
Sargodha Police bust thieves’ gang, recover 11 motorcycles

Our Staff Reporter
April 06, 2024
SARGODHA  -  Sargodha Police busted a two-member thief gang and recovered 11 mo­torcycles. According to a police spokesperson, the accused were iden­tified as Shahid Pervaiz and Usman Siddiqui, who during an interrogation, confessed stealing mo­torcycles and motorcycle-rickshaws from different parts of the district.

300 KITES RECOVERED

Sargodha Police arrest­ed four kite sellers and recovered more than 300 kites during an ongoing crackdown in the district.

A police spokesperson said on Friday that teams of different police sta­tions raided localities and held four accused— Mu­hammad Usman, Rama­zan, Tahir and Waheed, besides recovering of 300 kites from them.

11 LAW BREAKERS NETTED

District police after launching a massive crackdown against crimi­nals arrested 11 crimi­nals, here on Friday.

Meta to start labeling AI-generated content in May

A police spokesperson said that the teams raid­ed at different localities and held Inaam, Wasim, Rashid, Imran, Kamran, Suleman, Tahir, Kaleem, Wajahat, Nouman and Khaleel, besides recover­ing 2.6-kg hashish, 1.3-kg heroin, 345 litres liquor, 12 pistols, four guns, 235 bullets, 333 empty bottles and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them. Further investiga­tion was underway.

