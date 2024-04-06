SCCI lauds decision on IP gas pipeline project

SIALKOT - President Sialkot Chamber Abdul Ghafoor Malik has said that Pakistan and Iran have taken a valuable decision regarding the gas pipeline project, according to which, in the first phase, an 80 km gas pipeline will be laid from Gwadar, Balochistan to the border of Iran. The strategy will be finalized which will be discussed by Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi during his visit to Pakistan at the end of this month. This decision will provide relief to the industry and people of Pakistan, which is the most important need of the hour.