SCCI lauds decision on IP gas pipeline project

Staff Reporter
April 06, 2024
SIALKOT   -   President Sialkot Cham­ber Abdul Ghafoor Malik has said that Pakistan and Iran have taken a valuable decision regarding the gas pipeline project, according to which, in the first phase, an 80 km gas pipeline will be laid from Gwadar, Balo­chistan to the border of Iran. The strategy will be finalized which will be dis­cussed by Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi during his visit to Pakistan at the end of this month. This deci­sion will provide relief to the industry and people of Pakistan, which is the most important need of the hour.

