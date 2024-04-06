Second phase of Pink Bus Service to be launched after Eid

KARACHI - Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon has announced new transport projects in Sindh including Karachi immediately after Eidul Fitr.
In his post on X, Sharjeel Memon said: “Good news for the people of Sindh. Under direction of Chairman @BBhuttoZardari, Transport Department is going to start new transport projects in Sindh right after Eid Holidays.”
Giving details of the projects in his post Sindh Minister Sharjeel Memon said the second phase of Pink Bus Service for Women in Karachi will be launched after Eidul Fitr holidays.
New routes of EV busses in Karachi and the launch of People’s Bus Service in Mirpurkhas.
The minister also said that the Pakistan People’s Party’s Sindh government is going to start a free-of-cost shuttle service between Orange Line BRT and Green Line BRT after Eid for the people of Karachi.
Highlighting efforts to modernize public transport, Memon announced the introduction of a cashless ticketing service, which is anticipated to streamline fare transactions for commuters. Furthermore, the Sindh government is poised to introduce a complimentary shuttle service, linking the Orange Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and Red Line BRT, offering seamless connectivity options.
The launch of the free shuttle service for Karachi residents is scheduled to commence immediately after the Eid festivities, underlining the government’s commitment to enhancing accessibility and convenience for the city’s commuters.