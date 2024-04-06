Second phase of Pink Bus Service to be launched after Eid

KARACHI - Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon has announced new trans­port projects in Sindh including Ka­rachi immediately after Eidul Fitr.

In his post on X, Sharjeel Memon said: “Good news for the people of Sindh. Under direction of Chair­man @BBhuttoZardari, Transport Department is going to start new transport projects in Sindh right af­ter Eid Holidays.”

Giving details of the projects in his post Sindh Minister Sharjeel Memon said the second phase of Pink Bus Service for Women in Ka­rachi will be launched after Eidul Fitr holidays.

New routes of EV busses in Kara­chi and the launch of People’s Bus Service in Mirpurkhas.

The minister also said that the Pakistan People’s Party’s Sindh government is going to start a free-of-cost shuttle service between Or­ange Line BRT and Green Line BRT after Eid for the people of Karachi.

Highlighting efforts to modern­ize public transport, Memon an­nounced the introduction of a cashless ticketing service, which is anticipated to streamline fare transactions for commuters. Fur­thermore, the Sindh government is poised to introduce a complimen­tary shuttle service, linking the Or­ange Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and Red Line BRT, offering seamless connectivity options.

The launch of the free shuttle ser­vice for Karachi residents is sched­uled to commence immediately af­ter the Eid festivities, underlining the government’s commitment to enhancing accessibility and conve­nience for the city’s commuters.