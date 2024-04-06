Saturday, April 06, 2024
Senior Minister takes notice of illegal tree cutting in Lal Suhanra National Park

Our Staff Reporter
April 06, 2024
LAHORE  -  Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has taken serious notice of the illegal cutting of trees in the Lal Suhanra National Park in Bahawal­pur. This action comes in response to complaints and evidence of the illegal felling of more than six dozen pre­cious and rare trees. On her direction, 11 officials including a grade-20 chief conservator have been transferred to their departments. 

A team from the anti-corruption es­tablishment, as well as the secretary forests, have reached Bahawalpur to probe the matter. The investigative team will hold an inquiry into the types of trees, their total numbers, the individuals involved and other factors to curb this menace in future. In a statement released Friday, Se­nior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb made it clear that strict legal action would be taken against officials in­volved in the illegal cutting, sale in the forest. According to the notifica­tions of the Punjab government, the services of Chief Conservator Khalid Mahmood have been surrendered to his parent department.

Our Staff Reporter

