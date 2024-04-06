Shortage of car parking spaces irksome for Eid shoppers

PESHAWAR - Like other dis­tricts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Eid shopping activities have also reached to its peak in Peshawar especially af­ter Iftar where people along with families and children are being seen in large number to buy appropriate goods ranging from clothes, ready­made suites to footwear to celebrate the festival in most befitting manner.

Eid shoppers, who are coming in droves from adjoining districts, are facing great problems due to lack of vehicles parking facilities in most of the shopping centres and arcades besides traffic jams ahead of Iftar.

As few days left in Eid-ul-Fitr, peo­ple thronged to markets and shop­ping centres soon after Iftari at Pe­shawar’s main shopping arcades where great rush of buyers includ­ing children and girls were being seen in stalls at cantonment, Tehkal, University Road, Jehingirabad and Qissa Khwani till late night.

Most shoppers are seen parking their vehicles on main roads due to lack of car parking facilities in shop­ping centres and arcades, resulting in massive traffic jams in Peshawar ahead of Iftar.

The problem of parking is one of the great challenges for police and district administration to counter as the number of vehicles started increasing in Peshawar during last days of Ramadan and enlarged fur­ther on Chand Raat.

“Traffic jams are a big issue these days in Peshawar. I came along with my family from Nowshera to Pesha­war on Friday afternoon for shop­ping and spent about two hours at University Road due to traffic mess,” said Qaiser Khan, a retired WAPDA employee while talking to APP.

He said disorderly parking has not only paralysed transportation sys­tems but has also resulted in height­ened mental stress among pedestri­ans and motorists besides patients. He said the BRT corridor, which was constructed in haste, has further ag­gravated the traffic situation.

The absence of proper parking places near shopping centres forces people to park their vehicles on the roadside, footpaths and resultantly people spend hours on roads due to massive traffic jams before reaching their destinations and many break Iftar inside their vehicles.

Qaiser said the absence of traffic wardens during Iftar times has further exacerbated the traffic woes, contrib­uting to an escalating problem.

He said shoppers frequently get caught up in traffic snarl-ups, par­ticularly in front of shopping cen­tres such as Deans Trade Centre, CT Tower, Qissa Khwani and University Road due to lack of car parking.

“Most of contractors of private car parking contractors are currently charging Rs50 to Rs100 per vehi­cle that cannot be afforded by mid­dle class and low income groups,” he said.Qaiser said that it was the responsibility of district adminis­tration, Peshawar Development Au­thority and police to ensure car parking facilities in all major plazas and arcades for facilitation of peo­ple and strict action should be taken against price hikers.