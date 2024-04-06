Speaker summons National Assembly session on April 15

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has summoned the national assembly session to meet on April 15. This will be the third session of the 16th National Assembly, in which the gov­ernment members will chalk out a plan for the formation of the parliamentary bodies.

The Speaker has convened the session by exer­cising powers granted under Clause 3 of Article 54 of the Constitution. This session will contin­ue more than a week with a one-day break for the joint session of the parliament.

The ruling parties will also distribute chair­manships of the parliamentary bodies [National Assembly Standing Committees]. The govern­ment with the consultation of the opposition will also decide the formation of the Public Ac­counts Committee (PAC) and its chairmanship.