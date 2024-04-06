SSGC busts massive gas theft network supplying 2,500 houses in Karachi

KARACHI - Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) uncovered a gas theft operation worth millions of rupees in Karachi. A joint raid by SSGC’s Central Revenue Department (CRD) and Central Gas Testing Organization (CGTO) targeted Gul Hasan Town near Sabzi Mandi. The investigation revealed a network supplying gas to over 2,500 houses by directly stealing from the ser­vice line. SSGC teams disconnected all 2,500 illegal connections, effectively dismantling the entire op­eration. According to SSGC estimates, the gas thieves were stealing a staggering 2,400,000 cubic meters of gas annually, valued at a significant Rs 75,000,000. SSGC emphasized that gas is a national resource, and theft will not be tolerated. The company vowed to strengthen its crackdown on gas thieves, imposing fines based on the stolen gas volume.