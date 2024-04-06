Saturday, April 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Three children, mother poisoned to death in Toba Tek Singh

Our Staff Reporter
April 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

TOBA TEK SINGH  -  Three children have tragically lost their lives in a domestic dispute in Toba Tek Singh, on Friday. According to police, a quarrel erupted between husband, Asghar and his wife, Nadia in their resi­dence in Village 520-GB. In a fit of rage, Asghar allegedly poisoned Nadia’s milk, leading to her death. The poison, however, also claimed the lives of three children— 17-year-old Sania, 10-year-old Iqra, and 7-year-old Hasan. Other children in the household remain in critical condition and have been transferred to the District Headquarters Hos­pital in Toba Tek Singh. The police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1712287976.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024