Three children, mother poisoned to death in Toba Tek Singh

TOBA TEK SINGH - Three children have tragically lost their lives in a domestic dispute in Toba Tek Singh, on Friday. According to police, a quarrel erupted between husband, Asghar and his wife, Nadia in their resi­dence in Village 520-GB. In a fit of rage, Asghar allegedly poisoned Nadia’s milk, leading to her death. The poison, however, also claimed the lives of three children— 17-year-old Sania, 10-year-old Iqra, and 7-year-old Hasan. Other children in the household remain in critical condition and have been transferred to the District Headquarters Hos­pital in Toba Tek Singh. The police have initiated an investigation into the incident.