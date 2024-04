MULTAN - Gulgasht Police claimed on Friday to have apprehended three drug peddlers and re­covered ice from their posses­sion during a special crack­down launched in the city. In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, the police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested Omer Daraz, Abdul Kareem and Nawab Shah. The police also recovered over three ki­logramme ice from their pos­session and registered sepa­rate cases against them.