Two bike riderskilled in road crash

MUZAFFARGARH - Two people riding on motorbike were killed af­ter hitting with the speeding bus near Sultan Colony, Mian Wali Road, rescuer said. The deceased were identified as Ghulam Yaseen, 55, son of Haji Saleem and Qaisar, 43, son of Muhammad Saddique, residents of Khan Pur Bagga Sher, district Muzaffargarh. Initial enquiry suggested that the accident occurred due to negligence and overspeed­ing of the bus driver who es­caped the scene. The police of the concerned jurisdiction was informed which held en­quiry into the incident. The bodies were removed to DHQ Hospital. The search for heirs was underway to handover the bodies, said the police.