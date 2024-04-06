Two dacoits killed by firing of own accomplices: Police

VEHARI - Two dacoits were allegedly killed after exchange of fire between a police party and accomplices of the arrested dacoits near Chak 22/WB, Vehari. According to police sources, a police team along­with two arrested dacoits was on its way to the police station after recovering a pistol, when the compan­ions of the dacoits allegedly attacked the police party. They opened fire in order to set free the arrested dacoits, named Khursheed and Shah­baz. Meanwhile, the police also retaliated and started firing at the attackers. The arrested dacoits died during exchange of fire. However, the alleged companions of the dacoits managed to es­cape. The dead dacoits were involved in over 34 cases of heinous crime. Few days ago, these dacoits had also killed a lawyer Jawad Langrial during a dacoity, said police sources.