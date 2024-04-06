Saturday, April 06, 2024
Two drug peddlers arrested

April 06, 2024
DERA ISMAIL KHAN   -  Dera police conduct­ed a successful operation resulting in the arrest of two drug dealers and the recovery of hashish and ice within the jurisdiction of Cantt police station on Friday. As per a police spokesman, acting under the directives of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, SHO Cantt police station Gul Sher Khan, along with a police team, initiated the operation against drug peddlers. 

During the operation, Amjad Islam, son of Ghulam Hussain and resident of Basti Mahir, was apprehend­ed, and 555 grams of hashish were seized from his possession. Simultaneously, another suspect, Atiq, son of Nawab and resident of Muriali, was arrested, and 385 grams of ice were confiscated from him.

