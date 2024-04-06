Saturday, April 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Two passers-by killed in police-dacoits gun fight

Agencies
April 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Two citizens were killed during a clash between police and dacoits in New Nazimabad area of Ka­rachi police said on Friday. According to a report, at least 55 people lost their lives in various daco­ity bids in Karachi since the start of 2024. In the latest incident, dacoits opened fire at Shaheen Force personnel near New Nazimabad Gate and in the cross-firing two passersby were killed and another got injured. One dacoit who got injured was apprehended by police while his two accom­plices escaped from the scene. The deceased were identified as Shabbir and Saindad while injured dacoit was identified as Shahid who were shifted to Jinnah hospital. Talking to media, SSP West Hafiz-ur-Rehman Bugti said that escaped dacoits have been identified and police were conducting raids for their arrest. The deceased Saindad was resident of Umerkot, interior Sindh who used to work as laborer while Shabbir was employee of Steel Mills. The injure citizen was identified as Ghulam Mustafa.

Meta to start labeling AI-generated content in May

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1712287976.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024