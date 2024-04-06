Ukraine claims destroyed Russian planes in overnight drone attack

KYIV, UKRAINE - Ukraine said Friday it had destroyed at least six Russian military planes at an airbase in the southern Rostov region in a barrage of overnight drone attacks. Kyiv launched once of its largest overnight at­tacks in weeks, firing more than 50 drones at Russian territory, ac­cording to Russia’s de­fence ministry.

A security source in Kyiv told AFP that an attack on the Moro­zovsk air base in Rus­sia’s southern Rostov region had destroyed at least six Russian planes and “another eight were heavily damaged”.

“This is an important special operation that will significantly reduce the combat potential of the Russians,” the source said, adding that the attack was carried out by the SBU security service and the military.

There was no imme­diate response from Russia and AFP was un­able to verify the claims. Russia said 44 of the 53 drones Kyiv fired overnight targeted the southern Rostov region, which sits just across the border from Ukraine and is home to a number of major military sites, including its command headquarters for the offensive. “During the night and on the morn­ing of April 5, the Kyiv regime tried to com­mit several terrorist at­tacks with aerial drones which were foiled,” the defence ministry said. Rostov governor Vasily Golubev said a drone at­tack on the Morozovsk district, where the air­base is located.