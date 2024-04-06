UN Chief urges Israel to rethink military tactics in Gaza

UNITED NATIONS - UN Secretary-General Antonio Gu­terres Friday called on Israel to make meaningful changes in its mili­tary tactics in besieged Gaza to avoid civilian casualties while also under­going “a true paradigm shift” in life­saving aid delivery.

Marking six months of Israeli ag­gression against the Palestinians in Gaza, the UN chief said that Isra­el’s military campaign has brought “relentless death and destruction to Palestinians”, with over 32,000 reported killed, the vast majority women and children.

The resulting humanitarian di­saster is unprecedented, with more than a million “facing catastrophic hunger.” Children are dying due to lack of food and water: “This is in­comprehensible and entirely avoid­able”, the UN chief said, repeating that nothing can justify such collec­tive punishment.

Guterres said he was deeply trou­bled by reports that the Israeli mili­tary has been using AI to help iden­tify targets during its relentless bombing of densely populated areas of Gaza. “No part of life and death decisions which impact entire fami­lies should be delegated to the cold calculation of algorithms”, he said.

AI should only be used as a force for good, not to wage war “on an in­dustrial level, blurring accountabili­ty.” Branding the war “the deadliest of conflicts”, he highlighted that 196 humanitarians including over 175 UN staffers have been killed, the vast majority serving with Palestine re­lief agency UNRWA.

“An information war has added to the trauma – obscuring facts and shifting blame”, said the UN chief, compounded by Israel denying jour­nalists entry into Gaza, consequently allowing disinformation to spread.

And following the appalling killing by an Israeli strike of the seven staff­ers with World Central Kitchen, the main problem is not who made the mistakes but “the military strategy and procedures in place that allow for those mistakes to multiply time and time again”, the Secretary-Gen­eral said. “Fixing those failures re­quires independent investigations and meaningful and measurable changes on the ground.”