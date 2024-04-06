UN rights council demands halt to arms sales to Israel

GENEVA - The UN Human Rights Coun­cil on Friday demanded a halt in all arms sales to Is­rael, highlighting warnings of “genocide” in its war in Gaza, which has killed more than 33,000 people. The resolution -- which passed with 28 of the council’s 47 member states voting in favour, six opposed and 13 abstaining -- marked the first time the United Na­tions top rights body has tak­en a position on the bloodiest-ever war to beset the besieged Palestinian territory.

Meirav Eilon Shahar, Isra­el’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, slammed the resolu­tion as “a stain for the Human Rights Council and for the UN as a whole”. The strongly worded text called on coun­tries to “cease the sale, trans­fer and diversion of arms, munitions and other military equipment to Israel... to pre­vent further violations of in­ternational humanitarian law and violations and abuses of human rights”.

It stressed that the Interna­tional Court of Justice ruled in January “that there is a plau­sible risk of genocide” in Gaza.

Friday’s resolution, which was brought forward by Paki­stan on behalf of all Organisa­tion of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states except Albania, also called for “an immediate ceasefire” and “for immediate emergency humanitarian access and as­sistance”.