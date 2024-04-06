Yellen warns China industrial subsidies pose risk to world economy

GUANGZHOU - During a visit to China on Friday, US Treasury chief Janet Yellen warned that Beijing’s industry subsidies could pose a risk to global economic resil­ience. Yellen arrived in Guangzhou on Thursday for several days of talks with Chinese officials on what is her sec­ond visit to the world’s number two economy in less than a year. Speak­ing on Friday, she expressed concerns about China’s “overcapacity” -- that its huge subsidies for industry risk creat­ing an excess of goods that then flood global markets -- undercutting Ameri­can and other countries’ firms. “Direct and indirect government support is currently leading to production capac­ity that significantly exceeds China’s domestic demand, as well as what the global market can bear,” she told a gathering of the American business community in the city. “Overcapacity can lead to large volumes of exports at depressed prices,” she said. “And it can lead to overconcentration of sup­ply chains, posing a risk to global eco­nomic resilience.” Yellen in the morn­ing told the governor of Guangdong -- a vast province emblematic of the reforms and development that drove China’s breakneck growth -- that the US was committed to a “healthy eco­nomic relationship”. But, she stressed, that required “a level playing field for American workers and firms”, as well as “open and direct communication on areas where we disagree”.