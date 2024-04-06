Saturday, April 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Yellen warns China industrial subsidies pose risk to world economy

Agencies
April 06, 2024
Newspaper, Business

GUANGZHOU  -   During a visit to China on Friday, US Treasury chief Janet Yellen warned that Beijing’s industry subsidies could pose a risk to global economic resil­ience. Yellen arrived in Guangzhou on Thursday for several days of talks with Chinese officials on what is her sec­ond visit to the world’s number two economy in less than a year. Speak­ing on Friday, she expressed concerns about China’s “overcapacity” -- that its huge subsidies for industry risk creat­ing an excess of goods that then flood global markets -- undercutting Ameri­can and other countries’ firms. “Direct and indirect government support is currently leading to production capac­ity that significantly exceeds China’s domestic demand, as well as what the global market can bear,” she told a gathering of the American business community in the city. “Overcapacity can lead to large volumes of exports at depressed prices,” she said. “And it can lead to overconcentration of sup­ply chains, posing a risk to global eco­nomic resilience.” Yellen in the morn­ing told the governor of Guangdong -- a vast province emblematic of the reforms and development that drove China’s breakneck growth -- that the US was committed to a “healthy eco­nomic relationship”. But, she stressed, that required “a level playing field for American workers and firms”, as well as “open and direct communication on areas where we disagree”.

Meta to start labeling AI-generated content in May

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1712287976.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024