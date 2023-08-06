Sunday, August 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

2 killed, 5 injured in road accidents in Faisalabad

Agencies
August 06, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD   -   Two persons were killed and five others includ­ing two women sustained multiple injuries in dif­ferent road accidents in Faisalabad on Saturday. A spokesperson for Res­cue-1122 said here on Saturday that a speeding motorcycle struck a di­vider near FIEDMC Indus­trial Area Sahianwala. As a result, 28-year-old Junaid Farooq of Chak No 122-RB Pindorian received serious injuries and died on-the-spot. Rescue-1122 personnel shifted the pil­lion rider, Saqlain Ha­meed (22), to Tehsil Head­quarters (THQ) Hospital, Chak Jhumra in a critical condition. In another ac­cident, 18-year-old Abu Bakar of Multan was killed while 50-year-old Azeem, 45-year-old Na­dia, 25-year-old Ayesha and 15-year-old Yousuf received serious injuries when their speeding car fell down into a roadside ditch while travelling on Motorway (M-III) near Muridwala-Rajana Road. Rescue 1122 officials shifted the injuries to Ru­ral Health Center (RHC) Rajana whereas the body was handed over to the area police for investiga­tion, he added.

PO involved in six murders arrested from Saudi Arabia

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1691305147.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023