Sunday, August 06, 2023
7 illegal arms holders arrested

APP
August 06, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI - Police have arrested seven illegal arms holders and recovered arms, ammunition and knife from their possession during the crackdown here on Saturday.
Race Course police held Shahzad and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.
Similarly, Saddar Wah police nabbed Ismail and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody and 01 pistol 30 bore was recovered from Habibullah.
While Kalar Syedan police netted Samillah and recovered 01 pistol 9mm from his possession.
The same police held Kashif, Asif and Ahsan and recovered three knives from their possession.
Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was underway.
Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams and said that strict action will be taken against illegal arms holders without any discrimination.

APP

