August 5 to be remembered as dark day in history of IIOJK: Bizenjo

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Saturday said that August 5 will be remembered as a “dark day” in the history of In­dian Illegally Occupied of Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as it is a reminder of the “humiliation” that its people were subjected to four years ago. In a message on Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir (the fourth anniversary of the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35 A of ending IIOJK special status), the CM said the series of Indian state atrocities on IIOJK continues as a re­sult that hundreds of thousands of innocent Kashmiris were martyred, Bizenjo added. He said extremists were being settled by taking away the lands of Kashmiris and efforts are being made to convert the ma­jority of Muslims into a minor­ity. The lives of Kashmiris are being made miserable, he said, and asked the global community to take notice of the oppression and cruelty of the Indian state institutions. According to the United Nations resolution, Kashmiris should be given their right to self-determination, the chief minister added. The people of Balo­chistan fully support the just right of self-determination of Kashmiris and will continue to raise its voice at every forum against state oppres­sion in IIOJK.