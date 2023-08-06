Balochistan Governor stresses for formation of strong mechanism to ensure transparency in institutions

QUETTA - Balochistan SGovernor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Saturday stressed for the formation of a strong check and bal­ance mechanism to ensure accountabil­ity, transparency and responsibility in all government institutions. He said that there was lot of ambiguity regarding the provision of justice in harassment cases, which required discussion and research. It is the responsibility of legal experts to make laws regarding harassment so that the requirements of justice and fairness could be fulfilled, he said while address­ing the participants of a seminar titled “Role of Ombudsman in Eradication of Mismanagement in Public Institutions” organized by the Forum of Pakistan Om­budsmen (FPO).

The Governor said women constitute more than half of our total population, whose participation in all forums is mandatory. Abdul Wali Kakar said that the importance and usefulness of mod­ern technology could not be denied in the present era. therefore, the dream of good governance can not be achieved without computerization of institutions and departments, he added. He said that the capacity building of government of­ficers and employees was also impera­tive to ensure a transparent and inte­grated system.Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr. Asif Mahmood, Federal Ombuds­man for Banking Sirajuddin Aziz, Fed­eral Ombudsman of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Muhammad Naeem, Provincial Ombudsman for Balochistan Nazar Baloch and Regional Director Gh­ulam Sarwar Brahvi and people from different walks of life participated in the seminar.