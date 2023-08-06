Bayt-ul-Hikma will be catalyst to revival of learning: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD-Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Mr. Ahsan Iqbal visited National University of Modern Languages (NUML) and laid the foundation stone of “Bayt-ul-Hikma” (House of Knowledge) at NUML on Friday. Rector NUML Major General (R) Muhammad Jaffar, Director General NUML, Pro-Rectors, Deans, Directors, Faculty Members, and a large number of students attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal highlighted that the concept of Bayt-ul-Hikma is inspired from the 8th century Abbasid era Darul Hikma. He said that it is a part of larger plan to get world class knowledge accessible to the people of Pakistan through translation & dissemination of eminent works produced in the world. He said that our universities need to promote research and innovation to create a culture of knowledge economy.

Ahsan Iqbal said that being leader in knowledge production is the only way forward. To this end, we need peace, stability, and continuation of policies. He said that universities must create an eco-system whereby the knowledge building and thinking abilities in students can be enhanced and it can be achieved by strengthening the institution of libraries and laboratories. This project is worth of Rs. 485.498 million and the Minister announced Rs. 500 million to create an endowment fund also.

Earlier, Rector NUML Major General (r) Muhammad Jaffar in his address said that concept of Bayt-ul-Hikma was conceived by Minister Ahsan Iqbal and NUML will make all out efforts to bring it to reality.