Bilawal Bhutto lays foundation of FPCCI Tower

KARACHI-Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, President FPCCI, has said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Foreign Minister, has laid the foundation of FPCCI Tower to be built at the FPCCI head office in Karachi. It is no less than a milestone in Pakistan’s economic history and will go a long way to support succeeding governments’ efforts to enhance Pakistan’s exports, promote industrialization, attain import substitution, forge international trade relations and sustainably achieve rapid economic growth for the future generations to come, he added.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh apprised that it is the most conspicuous highlight of his tenure as the president of the apex body and wants the project to be completed in the shortest possible time and serve as the nerve center for the trade, industrial, commercial and economic activities for the entire country. This is the legacy that I wanted to build, he added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed his profound satisfaction that the vision of his late mother and two-time Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, has reached a point where he is laying down the foundation of FPCCI Tower – a pivotal platform needed to put Pakistan on a high-growth trajectory through enabling the business, industry and trade community of Pakistan to perform to their full potential.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also extended his support to FPCCI for the infrastructure development under a public-private partnership mechanism. We have achieved a lot in the recent past through public-private partnership in broader good of the country in general and the province of Sindh in particular, he added. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also invited FPCCI delegation to Bilawal House to discuss the issues affecting the exports, industry, cost of doing business, interest rate, inflation and slowed down economic growth rate of Pakistan as a result.

Mian Anjum Nisar, former President FPCCI, pinned his hopes in the young and energetic leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the back of his proactive role as the foreign minister of Pakistan in a short-span of 15 months. Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, immediate past President FPCCI, maintained that he sees a bigger and broader role of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the years to come. He also pointed out that the government has missed out the private-sector in the recently formed investment council.

Suleman Chawla, SVP FPCCI, expressed his satisfaction that all legal and regulatory hurdles in construction of the landmark FPCCI Tower have been removed through the collective and selfless efforts of the trade leaders of Pakistan.