By-elections for KP’s two tehsil councils today

Peshawar - A by-election is scheduled for today (Sunday) to fill positions in two Tehsil councils in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Mathra Tehsil Council in Peshawar and the Havelian Tehsil Council in Abbottabad district are both conducting these by-polls. Voting will take place between 8 am and 5 pm.

Notably, senior police officials have confirmed the deployment of a substantial security force in these areas to ensure a smooth process. In the Mathra Tehsil Council area, a total of 155 polling stations with 496 polling booths have been set up to accommodate the 218,630 registered voters. Among these, 84 polling stations have been labelled as highly sensitive, and 57 as sensitive.

Likewise, for the Havelian Tehsil Council, there are 134 polling stations with 392 polling booths, catering to the needs of the 165,800 eligible voters. Within this, 40 polling stations are categorized as highly sensitive, and 25 as sensitive. To oversee and manage the by-elections effectively, a dedicated control room has been established at the offices of the provincial election commissioner in Peshawar, as informed by ECP KP spokesman Sohail Ahmed.