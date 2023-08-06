CM Naqvi reviews complaint cell performance

LAHORE - A meeting was convened under the chairmanship of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, to assess the performance of the Chief Minister’s Complaint Cell. In the meeting, suggestions and rec­ommendations were reviewed to optimise function­ing of the Complaint Cell, with a strong emphasis on formulating an efficient and fool-proof procedure for immediate resolution of public issues, from com­plaint registration to application disposal, ensuring continuous updates to the concerned individuals. During the meeting, it was agreed to hold weekly sessions to monitor the Chief Minister’s Complaint Cell. The CM was apprised that an additional secre­tary would serve as the focal person in each depart­ment, dedicated to resolving problems swiftly. The application process would be facilitated through the Complaint Cell’s web page, channeling it directly to the respective Secretary. In case of unresolved public complaints within the specified time-frame, appro­priate action against the relevant authorities would be taken. Notable attendees included Provincial In­formation Minister Amir Mir, Chief Secretary, Special Secretary from the Chief Minister’s Office.