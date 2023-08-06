Sunday, August 06, 2023
Commissioner visits Metro Bus Service to inspect travel facilities

August 06, 2023
RAWALPINDI - Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Saturday visited Metro Bus Service and inspected travel facilities and other arrangements. Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema and former Member National Assembly, Hanif Abbasi were also present on this occasion. The Commissioner traveled by metro bus from Faizabad to Saddar Metro Bus Station and inquired about the problems if any by the passengers traveling in Metro Bus.

The Commissioner directed the authorities concerned to make Sixth Road Metro Bus Station operational as soon as possible.

“It is our responsibility to improve the travel facilities of the people,” the Commissioner said. Metro bus service is the best travel facility for the common man, he said and directed the metro administration to make all the escalators of the metro bus functional. In the metro bus project, where the renovation is required, it should be completed, he said and instructed the officers to also solve the track problems if any and submit a report.  Delay in public facility works would not be tolerated, the Commissioner said. “Metro Bus Service is a world class bus rapid transit system and its protection is responsibility of all of us,” he added.

