Divisional admin decides to celebrate I-Day in effective way: Commissioner

MULTAN - Divisional administration has decided to celebrate Independence day in an ef­fective manner under the directions of Punjab gov­ernment. Commissioner Multan division, Amir Khattak, expressed these views while presiding over a meeting in which all the departments were given the task for organizing cer­emonies. Amir Khattak di­rected officials concerned to conduct wonderful musical programme in Arts council on August 14 and asked Sports Depart­ment to organize various competitions including marathon race, cycle race. Buildings decorations, speech contests and cul­tural stalls should also be set up. Mr Khattak direct­ed officials to decorate roads across the division with green crescent flags. He ordered PHA to make Independence day plan­tation as the country was facing climate change so maximum tree plantation was inevitable. Aamir Khattak ordered the deco­ration of commercial and private buildings and add­ed that a spectacular fire­works display will be held at Fort Qasim Bagh at 12 o’clock in the night. He di­rected the traffic police to make traffic management and launch crackdown on one-wheelie, no-silencer motorcyclists on Indepen­dence day. It was also un­der consideration to hold the main flag-hoisting ceremony at Fort Qasim Bagh. On this occasion, the heads of all depart­ments were also present.