EO announces launch of 2023/2024 GSEA programme

LAHORE-GSEA is EO’s prestigious awards programme for students who own or operate businesses while attending college or university. Entrepreneurs Organization (EO) Pakistan is thrilled to announce the launch of the 2023/2024 GSEA programme and has now begun accepting applications. All student entrepreneurs from different universities are strongly encouraged to apply.

The prizes for this competition are truly enticing, with a total package of PKR 100,000 awarded to the top three winners of the Pakistan Chapter. Additionally, winners will receive valuable in-kind offerings such as mentorship and access to local accelerator learning days. The ultimate winner of the competition will be granted PKR 500,000, as well as an all-expenses-paid trip to the EO GSEA Global Finals. The runner-up will receive PKR 200,000, along with additional awards for Social Impact and Technology Innovation. Moreover, the victorious participants will represent Pakistan in the global competition, where they will compete for a total prize package of US$100,000 in cash. EO GSEA Pakistan has also announced that all winners will receive extensive training, mentorship, and support from EO’s esteemed members to nurture their entrepreneurial careers.

It is worth noting that Pakistani student entrepreneurs have demonstrated exceptional skills and innovation, winning multiple awards at the Global Finals over the past six years. The Pakistan Chapter of the Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO), the world’s leading peer-to-peer network of successful business leaders, will host its qualifying competition of the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards (GSEA) in January 2024. Applicants should be aware that the deadline for submissions is midnight (Pakistan Time) on 30th August 2023.