Sunday, August 06, 2023
Family accuses police official of misconduct

Our Staff Reporter
August 06, 2023
Peshawar   -  A family residing near the Manga area, within the jurisdiction of Saddar police station, has accused Manga Police Post’s Incharge, Sabir Khan, of misconduct and unlawful demands. Mian Humayun, a Tehsil Municipal Administration employee, along with his wife and son Zulqarnain, held a press conference at the Mardan press club to detail their grievances.

Humayun’s wife, a social worker and mother of two children alleged that Sabir Khan had made inappropriate demands and baseless accusations, resorting to harassment when she declined. The family also implicated Khan in suspicious activities near their residence and linked him to their son’s unwarranted arrest under section 107.

Despite reporting the suspicious occurrences to the Saddar police station’s SHO, they received no aid, suggesting Khan’s influential connections. Urgently, they appealed to the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court, the Inspector General of Police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the RP O of Mardan range, and the District Police Officer for immediate intervention. The family sought justice and protection against the alleged misconduct of the Manga police post’s Incharge, stressing the need to counter his sway and ensure a fair resolution.

Our Staff Reporter

