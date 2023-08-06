Sunday, August 06, 2023
Firdous Ashiq Awan ‘tortures’ her housemaid

Web Desk
10:37 AM | August 06, 2023
National

A video of Pakistan Istekham-e-Party spokesperson, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan admitting to ‘torturing’ her maid has come to light.

The series of violence against young domestic workers could not stop, the video of Firdous Ashiq Awan abusing and torturing her domestic worker came to the fore.

In the mobile phone video, Firdous Ashiq Awan also acknowledges the torture over her maid and threatens to call the police.

According to the report, the former federal minister also threatened the person who was making the video and demanded money.

