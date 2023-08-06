GCWUF observes Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir

FAISALABAD - Government College Women University Faisalabad (GC­WUF) observed Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir on Satur­day by arranging a seminar here to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people. Vice Chancellor GC­WUF Prof Dr. Zill-e-Huma Nazli presided over the event and said that India had com­mitted unprecedented bar­barism and tyranny against innocent Kashmiris because they were raising voice for their fundamental right to self-determination. She said that Pakistani nation was observing Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir on August 5 to give a message to Indian government as well to the in­ternational community that Pakistanis would continue their moral, political and dip­lomatic support for Kashmiri people until they get their fundamental right. She said that innocent Kashmiris laid down their lives for their freedom and their blood would surely bring a revolution and Indian would have to pay for its atrocities very soon. She also condemned siege of Kashmir and demanded the international leaders to intervene in Kashmir issue and get it resolved as early as possible. The entire adminis­trative and teaching staff of the university including head of Urdu Department Dr Sadaf Naqvi, Prof Dr Saima Akram, Dr Syed Samina Tahira were present at the seminar.