Sunday, August 06, 2023
Governor condemns Indian atrocities against Kashmiris

Our Staff Reporter
August 06, 2023
LAHORE   -   Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has termed August 5 the darkest day of Kashmir history when India forcibly, unlawfully revoked special status of Indian Illegally Oc­cupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) in 2019. Addressing a seminar held at Alhamra Arts Council in connec­tion with Kashmir Exploitation Day (Youm-e-Istehsal) here on Saturday, he said: “Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and people of Pakistan stand with the Kashmiris in their struggle for the right to self-determination.” The governor strongly condemned the oppression and atrocities being com­mitted against the people of Kashmir, adding that India had not been able to suppress the spirit of freedom of Kash­miris despite the oppression and per­secution. He also pointed out ongoing human rights violations due to which the supremacist Indian forces made life hell for Kashmiri people, as they crossed all limits of barbarism and inhuman acts. He said that the United Nations should take notice of the viola­tion of human rights in the valley. If the international community could come together on the issue of Ukraine, why not on the issue of Kashmir, he ques­tion. He said that today the Pakistani nation expresses full solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters who were making history with their blood for their legitimate right to self-deter­mination and struggle for freedom.

Our Staff Reporter

