IGP holds online open court

LAHORE - In­spector General Police, Pun­jab, Dr Usman Anwar held an online open court at 1787 Complaint Center in the Cen­tral Police Office here on Saturday. He listened to the problems of citizens of vari­ous districts including Lahore and reprimanded the SDPOs concerned on the delay in the applications. The IGP gave the task of personal moni­toring to the DPOs to solve the problems of citizens im­mediately. Dr Usman Anwar said that weekly progress re­port should be sent from the Circle Officers to the Central Police Office regarding the complaints received at DPOs 1787 center. He further said that such officers have no right to stay on field posting, they would be removed. The IGP also directed 1787 staff for effective follow-up of citi­zen’s complaints. Letters of explanation should be sent to the officers who were not interested in redressing the complaints of citizens timely, he added.