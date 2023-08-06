Sunday, August 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Istehsal day being observed against Indian atrocities in IIOJK :Ashrafi

Istehsal day being observed against Indian atrocities in IIOJK :Ashrafi
Our Staff Reporter
August 06, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Special Representative on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Affairs Maulana Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said on Satur­day that Kashmir Exploitation Day (Youme Istehsal) was being marked against illegally change of status of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK). Addressing a press conference here at Jamia Manzo­orul Islamia, he said that Kashmir was an integral part of Pakistan and India could not change its demo­graphic status illegally. He said the stance of Pakistan and the Organi­zation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was that Kashmir issue should be resolved according to the UN reso­lutions. He said that it was right of Kashmiris to decide whether they wanted to live with India or Paki­stan. Ashrafi said: “It is unanimous decision of the armed forces, the people and the government that the issue of Kashmir should be re­solved according to the resolutions of United Nations”. A propaganda was being resorted to on the Kashmir is­sue that the OIC had changed its po­sition on Kashmir, which was entirely untrue, he said.

PO involved in six murders arrested from Saudi Arabia

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1691308004.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023