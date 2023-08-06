Istehsal day being observed against Indian atrocities in IIOJK :Ashrafi

LAHORE - Special Representative on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Affairs Maulana Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said on Satur­day that Kashmir Exploitation Day (Youme Istehsal) was being marked against illegally change of status of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK). Addressing a press conference here at Jamia Manzo­orul Islamia, he said that Kashmir was an integral part of Pakistan and India could not change its demo­graphic status illegally. He said the stance of Pakistan and the Organi­zation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was that Kashmir issue should be resolved according to the UN reso­lutions. He said that it was right of Kashmiris to decide whether they wanted to live with India or Paki­stan. Ashrafi said: “It is unanimous decision of the armed forces, the people and the government that the issue of Kashmir should be re­solved according to the resolutions of United Nations”. A propaganda was being resorted to on the Kashmir is­sue that the OIC had changed its po­sition on Kashmir, which was entirely untrue, he said.