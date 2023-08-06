Istehsal day being observed against Indian atrocities in IIOJK :Ashrafi

LAHORE - Special Representative on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Affairs Maulana Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said on Saturday that Kashmir Exploitation Day (Youme Istehsal) was being marked against illegally change of status of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK). Addressing a press conference here at Jamia Manzoorul Islamia, he said that Kashmir was an integral part of Pakistan and India could not change its demographic status illegally. He said the stance of Pakistan and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was that Kashmir issue should be resolved according to the UN resolutions. He said that it was right of Kashmiris to decide whether they wanted to live with India or Pakistan. Ashrafi said: “It is unanimous decision of the armed forces, the people and the government that the issue of Kashmir should be resolved according to the resolutions of United Nations”. A propaganda was being resorted to on the Kashmir issue that the OIC had changed its position on Kashmir, which was entirely untrue, he said.