Kashmir in the global limelight

Pakistan-India relations have always been marred by animosity and distrust, this greatly impacted the picturesque Kashmir region. Since the shabby event of August 5, 2019, when India revoked Article 370 of its constitution and rebuked the settled special status of Jammu and Kashmir, our foreign imperative rests on Kashmir which has been the subject of an unprecedented level of regional-cum-international focus. Pakistan, while within the norms of diplomatic customs remined a vocal combatant, actively strived to elucidate about the perils posed by the Hindutva ideology of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its far-reaching implications on regional peace and security especially once perpetual context is being experienced since the division of both nuclear arch rivals.

Pakistan launched a skillful, highly aggressive and a proactive diplomatic maneuver in response to India’s unilateral actions to clutch on the independent status while keeping the world in oblivion. Case was also fought and hustled with full swing by our foreign office with due support by the military establishment, thus giving a stern warning on the brewing disaster in South Asia brought on by PM Narendra Modi’s Hindu supremacist worldview.

Pakistan’s diplomatic strategies were successful, bringing Kashmir to the attention of the world. Speaking twice of the necessity for a resolution in line with the UN Charter and pertinent UNSC resolutions, the UN Security Council discussed the situation in the region.

Pakistan’s relationship with other global players also got strained as a result of India’s ambitions on the prospects of August 5, 2019. In addition to inciting harsh reactions from Pakistan, Indians have also attempted to gear up against China, a heated standoff at Galwan as a result of India’s unilateral move to change the status of Ladakh, an area that is also claimed by China has also been viewed with contempt. The standoff highlighted the relationship between the Kashmir issue and regional stability and emphasised the need for a peaceful resolution to the conflict in accordance with the UN Charter.

Pakistan’s tenacious diplomacy and vast information campaign successfully defeated India’s attempts to portray the Kashmir conflict as an internal concern. The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and The Guardian, among other major Western journals, vehemently denounced Indian operations in Indian-administrated Jammu and Kashmir. Asian Review, TRT, Al Jazeera, Arab News, Asia Times, and other regional media groups have also condemned the Indian government for its policies in the area.

Many organisations and world figures expressed strong support for the Kashmir problem. In a letter to the European Commission President and the Vice President of the Commission/High Representative, more than a dozen members of the European Parliament pleaded with them to act and address the grave situation in Kashmir. The UN Secretary-General also expressed a willingness to mediate and emphasised the value of maintaining moderation and looking for a peaceful solution.

Grave human rights violations in Kashmir under Indian administration have been thoroughly recorded by a number of human rights groups, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch. Unlawful killings, torture, forced disappearances, sexual abuse, and violations of fundamental human rights have all been made public in reports. Cavernous concerns regarding the state of affairs in Kashmir have been raised in statements by Special Rapporteurs of the United Nations, the Russell Tribunal, Genocide Watch, and the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC). Some have even said that the region’s situation has the makings of genocide.

However, recent developments concerning the cordial relations between the United States and India have become a major concern for Kashmir. Some experts fear that these strengthened ties could potentially lead to an escalation of atrocities in the region. There are worries that any adverse actions from India may be overlooked or silenced on the global stage due to the favorable view the US holds toward India. This situation raises apprehensions about the implications it could have for the stability and security of Kashmir and the lack of international scrutiny if human rights violations or violence were to occur.

The strengthening strategic ties between India and the US seem to have influenced the global response to the Manipur atrocities and Haryana violence, as international media has been relatively silent on these issues. There is a concern that if such atrocities had occurred in a different country, the international media would have taken a stronger stance. This discrepancy in coverage raises fears that the Kashmir issue might also lose its prominence in the mainstream, further emphasising the need for continued global attention and action to address human rights concerns in the region.

To sum up, Pakistan has played a vital role in bringing the Kashmir issue to the attention of the world, diplomatic activities have raised awareness of the long-running conflict and the human rights issues in the area on a global scale. However, given the complexity of the situation and the effect on the lives of millions of people, it is imperative that the world pay the Kashmir issue fair and impartial attention. To support a peaceful resolution and guarantee the welfare of the local populace, the situation calls for sincere efforts from all parties involved. By fostering constructive dialogue and understanding, the international community can contribute to creating a conducive environment for a lasting resolution and lasting peace in Kashmir. The misery of Kashmiris cannot be ignored, and their rightful aspirations for self-determination must be recognised and accepted.