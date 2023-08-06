‘Killer highways’: Balochistan’s road accidents exceed terrorist fatalities

QUETTA - Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest province, known for its rugged landscapes and natural beauty, has been grappling with a rising death toll on its national expressways. Over the past five years, the province has witnessed a staggering 881 lives lost and more than 44 thousand injured in various accidents on the N25, N50, N85, and N70 highways, turning the once promising routes into deadly corridors. According to data com­piled by the Medical Emergency Response Center (MERC), more than 32 thousand traffic accidents have occurred on these national highways during this period, leaving an indelible mark on the province’s transport safety record. The N25 Quetta-Karachi highway, in par­ticular, emerged as the deadliest stretch, accounting for most of the accidents and fatalities.The alarming statistics have drawn comparisons between traffic accidents and terrorist incidents in the region.