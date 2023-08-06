Laptop distribution ceremony held at Sargodha University

SARGODHA - Around 2,000 laptops were distributed among meritorious students at the University of Sargodha (UoS), under the Prime Minister National Laptop Scheme Phase III on Saturday. The ceremony was attended by Minister of State for Interior Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju, Vice Chancellor University of Sargodha (UoS) Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, and members of parliament. The vice-chancellor expressed gratitude for the prime minister’s initiative. He said, “The distribution of laptops not only bridges the digital divide but also empowers our talented students to explore new digital horizons.”