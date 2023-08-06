Laptop distribution ceremony held at Sargodha University

SARGODHA - Around 2,000 laptops were distributed among meritorious students at the University of Sargodha (UoS), under the Prime Minister Na­tional Laptop Scheme Phase III on Saturday. The ceremony was at­tended by Minister of State for Interior Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju, Vice Chancellor Univer­sity of Sargodha (UoS) Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, and members of parlia­ment. The vice-chancel­lor expressed gratitude for the prime minister’s initiative. He said, “The distribution of laptops not only bridges the digital divide but also empowers our talented students to explore new digital horizons.”