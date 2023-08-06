Pakistan is not only passing through the worst politico-economic crisis but at the same time, moral decline is at par with this situation. In a recent and distressing incident, a 14-year-old female maid Rizwana lies in critical condition, allegedly tortured by Somia who is the wife of the sitting civil Asim Hafeez. He is deputed at the Federal Judicial Academy in Sargodha.

This horrifying event not only sheds light on the poor state of the Pakistani judicial system but also points to the influence of politicians and government officials which collectively contribute to the decline of justice in the country. As the international judicial index reflects the degradation of Pakistan’s standing, it becomes essential to analyse the situation and contemplate ways to prevent such atrocities in the future.

The current situation raises questions about the apathy of both the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mr. Umar Atta Bandial and the High Court, Mr. Ameer Bhatii, taking no suo moto action. The lack of immediate intervention from these authorities has led the victim’s plight to escalate further, allowing the cruel judge’s wife to be granted bail and leaving the maltreated girl in the confines of a hospital. This inaction and delayed justice perpetuate a sense of impunity among the powerful, leading to the exploitation of vulnerable individuals, such as the young maid in question.

To rectify the situation, the Supreme Court and High Court of Pakistan must play a more proactive role. They should prioritise cases that are urgent and critical in nature, ensuring a fair and speedy trial for the victims. Additionally, the courts must adopt a ‘zero-tolerance’ approach to violence and mistreatment, regardless of the perpetrator’s social status. Implementing proper checks and balances within the judicial system will help restore faith in the system and pave the way for a more equitable society.

An ethical and legal model to prevent such occurrences in the future entails establishing comprehensive protections for domestic workers, particularly young ones like the maid in this case. The government should introduce legislation that outlines specific rights for domestic workers and mandates regular inspections to ensure their well-being. Furthermore, a mechanism should be established to empower victims to report abuse without fear of retaliation, allowing for more cases to come to light and perpetrators to be held accountable.

Moreover, it is crucial to critically analyse the root causes contributing to the decline of the judicial system in Pakistan. The influence of politicians and government officials over the judiciary raises concerns about the independence of the legal system. Reforms should focus on depoliticising the judiciary and ensuring its autonomy, thereby enabling judges to make unbiased decisions based on merit and evidence.

Strengthening the judicial fraternity’s internal accountability is equally vital. The legal community must take steps to address any misconduct within their ranks promptly. Implementing an effective grievance addressing mechanism and establishing ethical standards will enhance the credibility of the legal profession and promote public trust in the judicial system.

In conclusion, the recent incident of a 14-year-old female maid’s torture underscores the urgent need for reform in Pakistan’s judicial system. The influence of politicians and government officials has eroded public confidence in the legal process. Swift and decisive action by the Supreme Court and High Court, along with comprehensive legislation to protect domestic workers, can pave the way for a more just and humane society. The legal community must also take responsibility for maintaining its integrity and adhering to ethical standards. Only through collective efforts can Pakistan move towards a more equitable and just judicial system, safeguarding the rights and dignity of all its citizens.

Additionally, it is imperative for civil society, human rights organisations, and the media to play an active role in holding the authorities accountable for their actions–or inaction. Public pressure and awareness can act as catalysts for change, prompting the government and judiciary to take appropriate steps to prevent such atrocities in the future.

Civil society organisations should focus on advocacy, raising awareness about the plight of domestic workers, and advocating for their rights. They can collaborate with legal experts and offer pro-bono legal assistance to victims, ensuring they have access to justice and representation. Engaging with policymakers to push for comprehensive legislation that protects the rights of domestic workers should be a priority.

Human rights organisations, with their expertise in monitoring and reporting human rights abuses, can shed light on the broader issues contributing to the degradation of the judicial system in Pakistan. By documenting cases of abuse and seeking justice for victims, these organisations can help establish patterns of injustice and advocate for systemic changes.

The media, as the fourth pillar of democracy, holds immense power in shaping public opinion and influencing policy changes. Investigative journalism can expose corruption, nepotism, and the influence of powerful entities on the judicial system. By bringing such issues to the forefront, the media can inspire public discourse and foster a demand for transparency and accountability.

Moreover, the international community should closely monitor the situation in Pakistan and raise concerns about human rights violations and the deterioration of the judicial system on international forums. Diplomatic pressure can be exerted to urge the government to undertake necessary reforms and ensure the protection of the rights of vulnerable individuals.

Addressing the decline of the judicial system goes beyond just penalising individual offenders; it requires systemic changes. The government must invest in training and capacity-building programs for judges and legal practitioners to enhance their competence, integrity, and sensitivity towards social issues.

Incorporating technology in the legal system can streamline processes and improve efficiency, leading to quicker resolutions of cases. Digitization of court records, e-filing, and online access to judgments can expedite the delivery of justice and reduce opportunities for corruption.

Additionally, the judiciary should collaborate with educational institutions to promote legal literacy among the general public. When citizens are aware of their rights and legal remedies, they become empowered to seek justice and hold perpetrators accountable.

To tackle any external influence on the judicial system, comprehensive institutional reforms are necessary. A transparent and independent appointment process for judges, coupled with a code of conduct, can safeguard the integrity of the judiciary and prevent undue influence.

The plight of the 14-year-old female maid and the lack of suo moto action by the Pakistani judiciary highlight the urgent need for comprehensive reforms. A collaborative effort involving the government, judiciary, civil society, human rights organisations, the media, and the international community is essential to safeguard the rights and dignity of all individuals within the country. By taking concrete steps to address the root causes of the decline in the judicial system, Pakistan can move towards a more just, equitable, and transparent society where all citizens are treated with fairness and respect. The judiciary must play a proactive role in providing justice to all indiscriminately.